360,069 Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Acquired by Waterfront Capital Partners LLC

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 360,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $55,836,000. Mid-America Apartment Communities comprises approximately 4.2% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.31% of Mid-America Apartment Communities at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAA. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $150,003.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,141 shares in the company, valued at $44,176,642.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $135,849.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,830.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $150,003.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,176,642.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA opened at $168.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.13 and a 1-year high of $217.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.99 and a 200-day moving average of $162.54. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 102.00%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

