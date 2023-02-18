3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Boosted by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

3M Stock Performance

MMM opened at $112.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $154.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.88.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 59.11%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.