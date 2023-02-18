40,846 Shares in IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Acquired by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel owned about 0.14% of IO Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in IO Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in IO Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in IO Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on IO Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IO Biotech from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

NASDAQ IOBT opened at $2.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86. IO Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $9.77.

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 2 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

