49,841 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,000. NextEra Energy accounts for about 0.7% of FORA Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.92.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $76.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The company has a market capitalization of $151.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.34%.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,437.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,672 shares of company stock valued at $421,913 and sold 43,709 shares valued at $3,734,841. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

