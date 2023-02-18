500,000 Shares in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in E2open Parent by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 21,793 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in E2open Parent by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 39,363 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in E2open Parent by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,665,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,730 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETWO. Redburn Partners began coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on E2open Parent from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

E2open Parent Stock Down 0.3 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE ETWO opened at $6.27 on Friday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26.

In other news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $75,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,007.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Peter Hantman sold 60,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $424,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,026.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $75,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,007.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,000 shares of company stock worth $746,666. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

