5,295 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 871.9% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CTAS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

Cintas Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $444.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $445.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.30. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $470.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Articles

