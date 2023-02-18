5,547 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Purchased by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,573,016,000 after purchasing an additional 223,054 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,191,205,000 after purchasing an additional 107,715 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,386,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,049,468,000 after purchasing an additional 128,338 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,004,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $854,021,000 after purchasing an additional 307,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $876,948,000 after purchasing an additional 60,357 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.92.

Shares of UNP opened at $201.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

