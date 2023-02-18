5N Plus (VNP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.

5N Plus Stock Up 5.4 %

5N Plus stock traded up C$0.15 on Friday, hitting C$2.91. 96,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,676. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.34. The firm has a market cap of C$257.04 million and a P/E ratio of -51.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.06. 5N Plus has a 1 year low of C$1.03 and a 1 year high of C$3.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of 5N Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, 5N Plus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.58.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

Featured Stories

