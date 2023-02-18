6,800 Shares in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Acquired by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 4,397.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 560.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,199 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC now owns 623,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,068,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALBO. Wedbush cut Albireo Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen cut Albireo Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Guggenheim cut Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Insider Transactions at Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma Price Performance

In other news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $46,296.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Simon N.R. Harford sold 1,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $77,788.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,245.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $46,296.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,047.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,342 shares of company stock valued at $178,670. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average of $25.41.

Albireo Pharma Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

