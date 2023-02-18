8,073 Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after buying an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,066,000 after acquiring an additional 240,195 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,101,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,988,000 after purchasing an additional 104,547 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 6.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 986,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $124,706,000 after purchasing an additional 57,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI opened at $146.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $152.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.76.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

