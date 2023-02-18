908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CEO Kevin J. Knopp Sells 15,158 Shares of Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 15,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $155,975.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

908 Devices Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ MASS opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. 908 Devices Inc. has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $26.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MASS shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of 908 Devices from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens began coverage on 908 Devices in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

908 Devices Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MASS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in 908 Devices by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in 908 Devices by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in 908 Devices by 50.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in 908 Devices by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 891,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,938,000 after buying an additional 52,839 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

