A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. AlphaValue downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 27,700.00 to 27,000.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Danske raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19,725.00.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Performance
AMKBY opened at $11.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $17.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.50.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile
A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.
