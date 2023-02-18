A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Short Interest Down 10.1% in January

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the January 15th total of 3,860,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 713,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ATEN shares. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

A10 Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATEN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.19. The company had a trading volume of 453,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,821. A10 Networks has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.90.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $284,088.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,438,011.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $284,088.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,438,011.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $56,479.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,262.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,880 shares of company stock worth $893,526. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A10 Networks

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,378,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,814,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,159,000 after buying an additional 40,164 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,957,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,525,000 after buying an additional 102,173 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,521,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,456,000 after acquiring an additional 308,059 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,500,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,619,000 after acquiring an additional 209,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

(Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

Featured Articles

