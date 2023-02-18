Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Declares $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the healthcare product maker on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.
Abbott Laboratories has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. Abbott Laboratories has a payout ratio of 42.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Abbott Laboratories to earn $4.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.
Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance
ABT stock opened at $106.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.94. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on ABT. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.63.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,320,866,000 after buying an additional 30,218,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,893,715,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,278,132,000 after buying an additional 4,886,954 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $582,924,000 after buying an additional 2,235,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $371,753,000 after buying an additional 1,568,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.
About Abbott Laboratories
Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.
