Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Declares $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the healthcare product maker on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

Abbott Laboratories has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. Abbott Laboratories has a payout ratio of 42.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Abbott Laboratories to earn $4.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT stock opened at $106.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.94. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ABT. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,320,866,000 after buying an additional 30,218,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,893,715,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,278,132,000 after buying an additional 4,886,954 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $582,924,000 after buying an additional 2,235,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $371,753,000 after buying an additional 1,568,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.