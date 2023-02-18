AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. StockNews.com lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $151.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.06. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.49% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

