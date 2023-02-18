ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Short Interest Down 9.5% in January

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 307,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $134,725.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $115,718.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,715.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $134,725.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,517.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABM Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $838,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ABM opened at $48.80 on Friday. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.59.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

