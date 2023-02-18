abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.43.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLFPF. HSBC cut abrdn from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Redburn Partners cut abrdn from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut abrdn from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.37) price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on abrdn from GBX 184 ($2.23) to GBX 208 ($2.52) in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on abrdn from GBX 140 ($1.70) to GBX 160 ($1.94) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

abrdn stock opened at $2.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. abrdn has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.07.

abrdn Plc is engaged in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform & Wealth and Insurance Associates & Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform & Wealth segment consists of other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate center and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

