Aergo Achieves Market Capitalization of $61.68 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (AERGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Aergo has a market cap of $61.68 million and approximately $23.17 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aergo has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One Aergo token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000581 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aergo

Aergo’s launch date was November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 tokens. The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo.

Aergo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO is an open-source hybrid blockchain platform for business. AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem.”

