Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Short Interest Update

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 305,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Affiliated Managers Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at $58,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $361,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.21.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:AMG traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.03. The stock had a trading volume of 268,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.88. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $108.12 and a 52 week high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.25. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 49.18% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.