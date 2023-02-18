agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Short Interest Update

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,260,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 28,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.7 days. Currently, 14.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on agilon health in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on agilon health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on agilon health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, agilon health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 28,555 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $667,330.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,856.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,398 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $90,794.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,365.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,168 shares of company stock worth $1,413,444. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in agilon health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in agilon health by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in agilon health by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in agilon health by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period.

NYSE AGL opened at $22.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. agilon health has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $28.36.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

