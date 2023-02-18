AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Plans Dividend of $0.04

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0355 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.
AGL Energy Price Performance
AGLXY opened at $5.00 on Friday. AGL Energy has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $6.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.11.
AGL Energy Company Profile
