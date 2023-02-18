Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.
Agnico Eagle Mines has raised its dividend payment by an average of 42.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Agnico Eagle Mines has a dividend payout ratio of 65.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.
Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 6.2 %
Shares of AEM stock opened at $46.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.78. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $67.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average of $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on AEM. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.
Institutional Trading of Agnico Eagle Mines
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.
About Agnico Eagle Mines
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.
Further Reading
