Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Agnico Eagle Mines has raised its dividend payment by an average of 42.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Agnico Eagle Mines has a dividend payout ratio of 65.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of AEM stock opened at $46.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.78. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $67.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average of $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 11.67%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEM. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

Institutional Trading of Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.