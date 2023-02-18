Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Declares $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.532 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 6.1 %

AEM opened at C$62.31 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$48.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$71.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$63.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agnico Eagle Mines

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.50, for a total value of C$745,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,501 shares in the company, valued at C$4,581,824.50. In other news, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.50, for a total transaction of C$745,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,501 shares in the company, valued at C$4,581,824.50. Also, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 3,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.85, for a total value of C$249,008.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,095 shares in the company, valued at C$8,351,602.06. Insiders have sold a total of 44,580 shares of company stock worth $3,190,815 over the last 90 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEM shares. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$62.00 price target on the stock. Veritas Investment Research set a C$82.10 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$75.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

