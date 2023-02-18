Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Given New C$88.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Veritas Investment Research set a C$82.10 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$75.23.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$62.31 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$48.88 and a 1 year high of C$84.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$71.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.97.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.553 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 82.01%.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.50, for a total value of C$745,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,501 shares in the company, valued at C$4,581,824.50. In related news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.40, for a total value of C$1,126,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,883,814.40. Also, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.50, for a total transaction of C$745,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,501 shares in the company, valued at C$4,581,824.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,815.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.