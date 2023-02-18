Aion Price Up 6% This Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Aion has a market cap of $20.31 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aion has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.52 or 0.00220781 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00101775 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00051047 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00057166 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004033 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000427 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

