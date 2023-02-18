Aion Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.40 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 18th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $20.45 million and $1.40 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0408 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00223119 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00101548 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00050752 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00057074 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004053 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000400 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

