Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Air Industries Group Stock Performance
Shares of AIRI opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Air Industries Group has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $10.10. The company has a market cap of $16.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.86.
About Air Industries Group
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Air Industries Group (AIRI)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.