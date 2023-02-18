Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Air Transport Services Group to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:ATSG traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $24.93. The stock had a trading volume of 482,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,649. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average of $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.72. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $34.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATSG. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

