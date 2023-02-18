Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.78.

Airbnb Stock Down 5.6 %

ABNB stock opened at $131.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $182.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 22.54%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,023,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,023,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $473,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,681,634.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 664,850 shares of company stock worth $77,083,564. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 886.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 326.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 96.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

