Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Receives $17.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AKYA shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Akoya Biosciences to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ AKYA opened at $12.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $481.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.16. Akoya Biosciences has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $16.57.

In related news, CFO Joseph Driscoll sold 24,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $308,647.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,813 shares of company stock valued at $324,547. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 10.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

