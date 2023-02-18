Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AGI. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $11.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 125.02%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. King Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

