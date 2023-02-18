Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,033 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Alarm.com worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 1,402.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $53.06 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 57.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $26,772.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,894.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

