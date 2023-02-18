Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $26.00-33.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $29.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.3-12.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.33 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $301.74.

Albemarle Stock Down 9.7 %

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $258.01 on Friday. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.35 and a 200-day moving average of $266.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle will post 28.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,524.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 49.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

