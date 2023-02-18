Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $26.00-33.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $29.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.3-12.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.33 billion.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $301.74.
Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $258.01 on Friday. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.35 and a 200-day moving average of $266.11.
In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,524.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 49.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.
Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.
