Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Increased to $325.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $315.00 to $325.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $461.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $301.74.

NYSE ALB opened at $258.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.11. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $334.55.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 40.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 28.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,524.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 79,043.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,405,387 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,021,000 after buying an additional 432,155 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,802,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,386,000 after buying an additional 217,538 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

