ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ALLETE Stock Up 3.0 %

ALE stock opened at $61.74 on Friday. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $47.77 and a 12 month high of $68.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.71%.

Institutional Trading of ALLETE

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in ALLETE by 82.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ALE. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim lowered shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

