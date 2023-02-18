ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.
ALLETE Stock Up 3.0 %
ALE stock opened at $61.74 on Friday. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $47.77 and a 12 month high of $68.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.35.
ALLETE Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.71%.
Institutional Trading of ALLETE
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on ALE. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim lowered shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.
ALLETE Company Profile
ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.
