Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24. The company has a current ratio of 26.92, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.95. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

