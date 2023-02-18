Alpine Peaks Capital LP Acquires 10,900 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Alpine Peaks Capital LP raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. U.S. Physical Therapy accounts for 4.9% of Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,076,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,466,000 after purchasing an additional 22,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 927,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 12.1% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 509,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,728,000 after purchasing an additional 54,956 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 107,124.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 491,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,839,000 after purchasing an additional 490,628 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,494,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $101.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.20. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.30 and a 12-month high of $131.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In related news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total transaction of $48,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,674.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total value of $48,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,674.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Clayton Trier sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $206,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,509.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,890 shares of company stock worth $962,916. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

