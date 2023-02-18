Alpine Peaks Capital LP Buys 14,000 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Alpine Peaks Capital LP raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. EVERTEC makes up about 3.1% of Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Alpine Peaks Capital LP owned approximately 0.12% of EVERTEC worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVTC. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in EVERTEC by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on EVERTEC from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average of $33.84. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $43.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.52%.

EVERTEC Profile

(Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.