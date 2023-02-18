Alpine Peaks Capital LP Has $4.45 Million Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Alpine Peaks Capital LP increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services accounts for approximately 5.5% of Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WST. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at $27,465,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE WST opened at $313.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $424.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $708.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.16 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.