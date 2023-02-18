Altshuler Shaham Ltd Buys Shares of 1,530 MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLNK. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 610.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 81.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 261.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of MeridianLink in the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MeridianLink in the second quarter worth $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded MeridianLink from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays cut shares of MeridianLink from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MeridianLink currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

In other MeridianLink news, insider Chris Maloof sold 14,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $209,163.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 259,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,598.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MeridianLink stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. MeridianLink, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.13.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

