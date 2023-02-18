Altshuler Shaham Ltd Invests $27,000 in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 9,786 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Vertex by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,193 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 44.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 57,238 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 100.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. 21.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Destefano sold 9,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $146,696.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,032.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vertex news, Director Kevin L. Robert sold 11,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $183,566.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,510 shares in the company, valued at $488,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Destefano sold 9,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $146,696.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,032.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,563 shares of company stock valued at $484,841 in the last ninety days. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Trading Up 1.4 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of VERX stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. Vertex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.64.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vertex to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vertex from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

