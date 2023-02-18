Altshuler Shaham Ltd Makes New $43,000 Investment in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 209.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bentley Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, insider David R. Shaman sold 5,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 703,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,856,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $1,288,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 502,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,491,151.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David R. Shaman sold 5,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 703,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,856,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,822 shares of company stock valued at $3,443,608 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.07.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

