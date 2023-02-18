Altshuler Shaham Ltd Makes New Investment in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Research by 27.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in National Research by 3.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Research by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 47,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of National Research by 6.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of National Research by 9.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $259,386.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,411,639 shares in the company, valued at $179,641,940.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 6,570 shares of company stock worth $268,823 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NRC opened at $46.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 0.56. National Research Co. has a 1-year low of $30.93 and a 1-year high of $47.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. National Research’s payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

