Altshuler Shaham Ltd Takes $39,000 Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,047 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,118,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Harmonic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Harmonic by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 89,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Harmonic by 378.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,816 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Harmonic by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.25 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Insider Activity

Harmonic Price Performance

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $745,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 265,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,948,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. Harmonic Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average is $13.24.

About Harmonic

(Get Rating)

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.