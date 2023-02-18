Altshuler Shaham Ltd Takes Position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 877 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Model N by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 24,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Model N by 13.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 22,999 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the second quarter worth about $3,067,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 31.7% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 68,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 16,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MODN opened at $35.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average of $35.93. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.51 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MODN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Model N to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

In related news, insider Suresh Kannan sold 20,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $792,487.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,041,238.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Model N news, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $34,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,857 shares in the company, valued at $371,092.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suresh Kannan sold 20,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $792,487.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,041,238.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,965 shares of company stock worth $2,320,170. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

