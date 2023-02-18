Altshuler Shaham Ltd Takes Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSN. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the first quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Parsons by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Parsons by 93.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Parsons by 34.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Parsons by 610.0% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PSN. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Parsons to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Parsons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Parsons from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Parsons from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Parsons Stock Performance

About Parsons

NYSE:PSN opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Parsons Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.23.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. It delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

