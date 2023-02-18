Altshuler Shaham Ltd Takes Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 17.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,671,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $472,730,000 after buying an additional 405,593 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its position in Seagen by 1,331.9% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 166,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,739,000 after purchasing an additional 154,593 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in Seagen by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 782,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,673,000 after purchasing an additional 151,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Seagen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,768,813,000 after purchasing an additional 139,117 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Seagen during the third quarter worth about $17,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $183.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Securities lowered shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.06.

In related news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $108,461.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,416,077.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $108,461.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,416,077.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,515 shares of company stock valued at $5,326,631. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SGEN stock opened at $162.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 0.58. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $183.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.26.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

