Altshuler Shaham Ltd Takes Position in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYM. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth $445,000. 57.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Symbotic

Symbotic Price Performance

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $56,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,158.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYM stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.94. Symbotic Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $28.48.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 148.57%. The company had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.88) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 167.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Further Reading

