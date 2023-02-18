AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.29 EPS

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $1.29, Briefing.com reports. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $964.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMC Networks Stock Up 32.3 %

AMCX stock traded up $6.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,750,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,484. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.24. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $44.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average is $21.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in AMC Networks by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in AMC Networks by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About AMC Networks

Several brokerages recently commented on AMCX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

(Get Rating)

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.S., and AMC, IFC, and the Sundance Channel in Canada.

