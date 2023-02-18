Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. Ameren’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Ameren Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of AEE stock opened at $87.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Ameren has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.41.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 57.00%.

Insider Activity at Ameren

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 100,874.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200,015 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after acquiring an additional 681,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $55,521,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEE has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.70.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

